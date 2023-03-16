Penitentiary Intervention Task Force will operate in the State for at least 30 days, starting this Wednesday (15.mar)

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, authorized this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) a new intervention by FTIP (Task Force for Penitentiary Intervention) in the penitentiary system of Rio Grande do Norte for a period of 30 days. Here’s the full (49 KB).

The ordinance takes effect from the date of publication. The decision came after the State recorded two nights of violence with attacks in different cities on Tuesday (14.Mar) and Wednesday (15.Mar).

In the document, Dino established that the operation will have “logistic support and supervision of the penitentiary administration and public security bodies of the requesting federal entity [o Rio Grande do Norte]under the terms of the Cooperation Agreement signed between the parties”.

In addition, the minister defined that the number of professionals that will be sent to the State will follow the joint planning of the operation. Civil servants will be made available by the folder.

On Wednesday (March 15), the National Force arrived in Rio Grande do Norte to reinforce public security in the region. Authorization for the shipment was given by Dino, who met with the governor of the state, Fatima Bezerra (PT), in Brasilia. Here’s the full (4 MB).

