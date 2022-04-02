In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Flavio Briatore that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous businessman was recently hospitalized as he underwent surgery. However, beautiful was the gesture Of Elisabetta Gregoraci. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

For some weeks now, Flavio Briatore has been engaged in his new role as official testimonial of the FIA ​​for the Formula 1 brand. However, Elisabetta Gregoraci’s ex-husband will be forced to take one break time because of his health conditions.

Therefore, the 71-year-old told all his fans that he had suffered a ‘operation to the Achilles tendon. L’ad it came from the entrepreneur himself through his Instagram profile. These were his words:

Yesterday I underwent a tenoraffia operation on the Achilles tendon. I want to thank Professor Piero Volpi, Professor Herbert Schoenhuber, my friend @albertozangrillo and the staff of the Madonnina for their skill and professionalism. Everything has gone well and I am about to be discharged. Now a period of immobility awaits me but I will continue to work and stay active, as always !.

For some time, the famous entrepreneur had been experiencing problems with left leg. L’surgery to which he underwent is called the tenorrafia. This is an operation which consists of suturing two parts of the tendon that have suffered a rupture.

Elisabetta Gregoraci: the comment below the post by Flavio Briatore

It goes without saying that the post di Briatore made the boom in likes and comments within a few hours. There have been numerous fans and colleagues who have shown him a lot support. Among the latter could not miss Elisabetta Gregoraci who commented with two thumbs up and an emoticon with hearts.