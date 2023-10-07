Flavio Briatore, this is why he didn’t want to recognize his daughter Leni Klum

Everyone knows who he is Flavio Briatore: known entrepreneur and sports manager Italian, often in the Mediaset salons of the small screen (from Rete 4 to Canale 5), who is called into question to talk about work, occupations, young people and politics. So if one part of his life (professional) is well known, on the other his private life has some “shadows”. Let’s rewind the tape for a moment: perhaps not everyone knows that the well-known entrepreneur was married to the model from 1983 to 1987 Marcy Schlobohmafter which from 1998 to 2003 he had a relationship with Naomi Campbell. Until he later linked up with the German top model Heidi Klum. Finally from 2008 to 2017 he had his side Elisabetta Gregoraci which made him the father of Nathan Falco in 2010.

READ ALSO: Heidi Klum and Leni: explosive mother and daughter in lingerie for Intimissimi

In reality, however, Nathan is not an only child: he has an older sister, who recently became an adult. Many Italians know her from an Intimissimi Christmas commercial with her mother Heidi Klum.

SEE THE PHOTOS OF THE ADVERTISEMENT





Currently the entrepreneur and his daughter have a good relationship as evidenced by the shots published on social media. But the question arises spontaneously: why did he never want to recognize it? According to what the online site writes RomaIT “FLavio Briatore, in mutual agreement with his mother, decided not to recognize her because her partner, the singer Seal, wanted to adopt her: Nonetheless, father and daughter have slowly recovered their relationship”. Therefore, the site explains, “the reason is simple: Briatore wanted to give space to the one who raised her”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

