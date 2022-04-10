During an interview, Flavio Briatore made some statements regarding his daughter Leni Klum

On the occasion of an interview with “La Repubblica”, Flavio Briatore has decided to release some statements about his son Nathan Falco and daughter Leni. The entrepreneur has recently revealed the existence of the latter to the son had by Elisabetta Gregoraci. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Recently Flavio Briatore ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make the famous entrepreneur the protagonist of a gossip were some statements that he himself made on the occasion of a ‘interview to “La Repubblica”.

Without a shadow of a doubt, most people know Leni, the daughter of Flavio Briatore had by the model Heidi Klum in the year 2004. Now the girl has 18 years and recently made her fashion debut as model.

Talking about the 18-year-old was the entrepreneur himself, opening his heart to “La Repubblica”. In particular, the man said proud of the young girl, despite the distance between them:

Not only is she beautiful, but she is strong and independent. I have no merit, but I am proud of her.

Later, Briatore also started talking about his own son 12 year old Nathan Falco, fruit of the marriage with Elisabetta Gregoraci. The latter already knew his sister Leni before her father confessed to him:

We told him he was big a couple of years ago and there he said ‘Dad, I already knew that.’

In fact, Nathan and Leni had met through Instagram. These the words of the famous entrepreneur:

He waited for me to do it, but they followed each other on Instagram. They had done everything earlier and better than us adults.

As for Leni Klum and her mom Heide Klum, the man claimed he stayed in good relations with them, even with the model’s husband Tom Kaulitz: