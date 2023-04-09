Genoa – Easter Eve queuing for Flavio Briatorewhich was on the Autofiori on Saturday, in the direction of France at Ventimiglia, and got stuck in a huge traffic jam caused by the massive traffic on the festive bridge.

AND since time was running outlined up together with hundreds of other vehicles, the entrepreneur fed his outburst to social networks, posting some videos on his Instagram page that documented the situation.

“Happy Easter and happy queuing – says Briatore in the video on Instagram -. If this is already the case for Easter, what are we going to do this summer? Everything will be blocked. Why can’t we find a solution to these traffic jams?”

Below, from Instagram, Briatore’s post