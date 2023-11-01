Flavio Briatore robbed in the center of Milan: “It’s a dangerous city”

Flavio Briatore said on social media that he was robbed in the center of Milan: the entrepreneur, in a video posted on his profile Instagram also addressed the mayor of the Milanese city, Beppe Sala, underlining the danger of the Lombard capital.

“Milan is a dangerous city. Listen to what happened to me” wrote Briatore in the caption of the video, in which he then tells what happened to him.

“It was 11 in the morning, I was in via Cordusio for a coffee and my driver was waiting for me outside” said the entrepreneur who, once his driver got out of the car to answer a work call , “a scooter with a non-EU citizen on board opened the car door and stole my backpack while fleeing”.

Briatore then added: “Do you think it’s not crazy that in Via Cordusio, at 11 in the morning, there are people who come to steal your car, not caring if the driver is there?”.

The entrepreneur then turns to the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala asking him to do something: “He always says that everything is fine, but there is nothing under control. Milan is a dangerous city.”

In recent days it was Elenoire Casalegno, again on social media, who denounced the dangerousness of the city after being attacked in the center.