Flavio Briatore robbed of his backpack in the center of Milan. The manager recounts his misadventure “in this dangerous city”. “Hear what happened to me at 11 in the morning in via Cordusio in the Piazza Affari area…”, says the entrepreneur presenting the case in a video on social media.

“My driver leaves me in via Cordusio for an appointment. The office calls him, the driver is on the phone… A non-EU citizen arrives on a scooter, takes his backpack and runs away…”. The entrepreneur’s driver notices it but the thief “already had an advantage of five, six metres. Luckily there was a captain of the Financial Police in the area, there for other reasons: he sees the scene, runs, blocks this boy and retrieves my backpack. I will always be grateful to him… In your opinion, isn’t it crazy that in Via Cordusio at 11 in the morning you have people coming to steal your car?”, asks Briatore.

“Fortunately, the captain of the Guardia di Finanza was there. I had everything in my backpack, passport, identity card, personal effects. I would have had to give up the trip”, he says. “Mayor Sala always says that everything is fine, that everything is fine. There is nothing under control, it is a dangerous city as the statistics say. Get a move on, try to fix it: people are afraid. I have not I have never been afraid of anything, when I go to Milan I will be much more careful because it is a dangerous city”