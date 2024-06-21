Alpine has announced the return of former Renault Formula 1 team principal Flavio Briatore in an advisory role, 14 years after he was sacked for his role in ‘Crashgate’.

After weeks of speculation that Alpine was sounding out Briatore for a role at the team as it assessed his F1 future, the French manufacturer confirmed on Friday morning that the Italian had taken up a formal role.

A short statement from the team states that: “BWT Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Flavio Briatore has been appointed by Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo as its executive advisor for the Formula 1 division.”

“Briatore will predominantly focus on the high-level areas of the team, including: scouting top talent and providing insights into the driver market, questioning the existing project by evaluating the current structure and advising on certain strategic issues internal”.

Although Briatore helped lead the Benetton and Renault teams to F1’s most successful years, winning world titles with Michael Schumacher in 1994/1995 and Fernando Alonso in 2005/2006, his tenure at the helm of the team ended with a of F1’s biggest controversies.

He was fired, and initially given a lifetime ban by the FIA, for his role in what became known as the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix “Crashgate” scandal.

Briatore had been involved in a plot that involved driver Nelson Piquet Jr. deliberately crashing at the start of the race at Marina Bay to trigger a Safety Car to help his teammate Fernando Alonso win.

The conspiracy only came to light the following season, after Piquet Jr. revealed full details following his dismissal from the team.

Although the FIA’s sanction against Briatore initially imposed a lifetime veto, Briatore managed to overturn the ruling at the French Court of Grand Instance in 2010.

The courts concluded that there had been irregularities in the sanctions imposed by the FIA ​​against both Briatore and the team’s then technical director Pat Symonds, who was also dismissed from the team and initially sentenced to a five-year ban.

Despite the controversial end of his tenure as team principal, Briatore continued to be involved in F1. He is still part of Alonso’s management team and also participated in the organization of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Briatore’s appointment by Alpine comes at an interesting moment in the history of the team, which is considering the possibility of abandoning the role of constructor to move to that of a customer team starting from 2026.

According to what we understand, Renault’s CEO, Luca da Meo, to whom Briatore will report, is evaluating whether the huge investment required for Renault to produce its own engine is worth it, considering the success that customer teams can achieve in F1.

Briatore will likely be tasked with making a decision on the power unit front, with Mercedes a likely target for a supply deal.