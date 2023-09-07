Flavio Briatore lost weight: “I’m fine” | VIDEO

Flavio Briatore appeared rather emaciated during the debut episode of It is always Cartabiancabroadcast on Tuesday 5 September on Rete 4, in which he was a guest.

The entrepreneur’s weight loss appeared so evident that even Bianca Berlinguer, in welcoming her guest, asked: “Are you okay?”.

“I do intermittent fasting, 16 hours a day without eating. I have been following this line for a year, in one year I lost 18 kilos. I am fine? I’m here,” replied Briatore, who nevertheless decided to clarify the matter further by posting a video of his own profile Instagram.

“I’m doing great, I’m healthy and fit! Thanks to all my followers (then I’ll tell you about my diet)” wrote the entrepreneur in the caption of the video.

In the video, therefore, Briatore states: “I saw that many sites talk about Flavio Briatore who has lost weight, ‘maybe he’s not well’. But no, it’s not like that. Yes, I’ve lost weight, it’s true. In one year I lost 20 kilos, I went on a particular diet with which I got there”.

“So don’t worry, he will still be with you I hope for a long time, on the contrary being slimmer means more health at a certain point bearing an important weight is not good for anyone, I am careful in eating. I eat little and I spend 16 hours between one meal and another. Then I will calmly write down our diet” added the entrepreneur.

Briatore then spoke of his own hosted in the Rete 4 program: “Then I wanted to thank you for Tuesday evening, I was with Berlinguer, first time at Mediaset, it was a triumph. Thank you for following me and don’t worry, I’m fine”.