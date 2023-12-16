Flavio Briatore to Atreju: “Italy is not a normal country”

Italy is not a normal country: according to Flavio Briatore. The entrepreneur explained why during Atreju, the Fratelli d'Italia event held in Rome.

“You who don't live abroad think it's normal where you live but it's not like that,” said Briatore, adding: “One thinks it's normal here, but there are things that normal people don't do. We see the land of clouds.”

The manager then spoke about tourism: “When I'm abroad everyone tells me Italy is fantastic for eating” but “there are no taxis”.

“We have to put our feet on the ground” because “it is not possible for someone to arrive in Rome or Milan, spend three hours with their suitcases and not find a taxi. Let's start with the small things. It's all like this: it can be done but it's not done.”

The result, therefore, according to Briatore, is that Italy is a good country for eating, but not for investing: “I don't think about it, a civil trial lasts 10-15 years. We must try to give those who invest their own money the opportunity to be helped to create jobs.”

“We have to think about what tourism we want and simplify everything, the hotels need to be renovated. We have hotels that suck in Italy. I who don't live in Italy can give an opinion of what people who don't live in Italy think of us. Italy is the country where tourists stay the least because they are always ripped off. We have that culture of cheating people, they say this guy came from Poland, he comes for two days and I don't see him anymore, instead of 5 euros I charge 10 euros for the hood, I give him shit to eat, I don't see him anyway more, fuck…”.

“Turkey surpasses us, Greece surpasses us: we must treat tourists better” adds Briatore who concludes his speech with this: “We have 7,000 kilometers of coastline and we don't have a welcome flag because they think that those who have boats are tax evaders. I'm the classic example, they pissed me off for 10 years, then they acquitted me, because it seemed like I had stolen who knows what. Nautical tourism is a tourism that Italy abandons, the commanders talk to each other, they say don't go to Italy”.