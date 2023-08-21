“We are going to Forte dei Marmi but one thing I noticed is that we no longer see an Italian car. Fiat no longer exists, there are only a few old carts from twenty years ago”. This is Flavio Briatore’s reflection in his latest Instagram stories where he focused on a detailed analysis of the cars on the road.

“You can only see Mercedes, Audi, Dacia – underlined Briatore -. I don’t understand why. There are no more Italian cars. Fiat production no longer has models, in fact I believe that the flagship model is the Panda”. A reflection that of the entrepreneur that was recorded during a car journey along the Ligurian highway that he is traveling to reach the well-known Versilia location from Montecarlo. And there will probably be controversy.