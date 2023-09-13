Genoa – “Crazy Pizza” is a pop up restaurant: will open in Genoa on September 21st and close on the 26th, the time of the Boat Show. Crazy Pizza is the youngest of the brands owned by the Majestas Group led by entrepreneurs Flavio Briatore and Francesco Costa. Briatore today made an inspection of the Salone area where he will open the restaurant and said: “I do not rule out investments in Genoa and Liguria, I have an excellent relationship with this administration which is proactive.”

Flavio Briatore visits Genoa: “I don’t rule out investments in Liguria”



Crazy pizza will have 130 seats inside and outside. There will be 21 people who will work in the restaurant, some from Genoa and others already with experience. Beyond the pizzas – prices range from 14.5 euros up to 50/60 for those with truffles, for example – the characteristic feature is the “spinning pizza” or the shows of acrobatic pizza chefs.

“It will be an extraordinary exhibition as a prelude to the exceptional one next year when the works on the Waterfront will be finished – states the President of the Region Giovanni Toti – coming here is a bit like the Potsdamer Platz of the post-Mediterranean wall, the most modern neighborhood in the Mediterranean for the exhibition that is becoming the most important in the world”.

After the inspection, Briatore and Toti then boarded Leila, the 29.26 meter yacht, built by the San Lorenzo shipyard, owned by Aldo Spinelli.