Flavio Briatore, business is not taking off: sharp drop in profits for Majestas in 2023

Sharp drop in profits for Majestas, Briatore’s holding company that controls assets in charge for 51 million

Dry drop in profits For Majestythe Luxembourg holding company that controls the businesses of Flavio Briatore which holds 50% of it, while the testator 50% is of the Far East Leisure, a Luxembourg company 66.75% of which is owned by the Roman entrepreneur, resident in Switzerland, Francis Coast.

The 2023 budget of Majestyjust deposited in the Grand Duchy, in fact highlights a useful of 982 thousand euros compared to the 1.66 million of the previous financial year and the holding company carries with it over 5 million past losses and do not flatten while the liquid assets decreased year on year from 401 thousand euros to 54 thousand euros.

Majesty which celebrates its 10th anniversary having been established in 2014, controls assets in charge for 51 million represented by 40% of the Monte Carlo Cave SAM in Monaco (profitable in 2023 for 124 thousand euros), 45% of Seadream SAM still in Monaco (profit of 306 thousand euros), 100% of the Italian Billionaire Ltd.owner of the well-known club in Costa Smeralda (with a profit of only 11 thousand euros), 52.5% of the Luxembourg Crazy Pizza (profit of 10 thousand euros), 57% of the Twiga srl which owns the beach resort of the same name in Forte dei Marmi (profitable for 460 thousand euros from 636 thousand euros in 2022), 45% of the English Sumosan Twiga (at a loss of 385 thousand euros), 45% of the Sundream SA in Monaco (profitable for 2 million), 44% of the Billionaire Mansion Investments in Dubai (profit of 4698 thousand euros) and 25.5% of the Italian El Camineto srl which with others has taken over a well-known restaurant in Cortina. On the balance sheet the two most significant assets are the Monegasque Sundream charged at 18 million and Seadream (12.1 million) followed by Crazy Pizza (4.8 million) and from Twiga (4.1 million).

The budget also reports some aggregated data with a turnover Of 7.8 million and growing from 4 million in 2022. Among the new openings, last June, of Twiga Baia Beniamin on the Italian-French border, of Billionaire in St. Moritz next winter and those of Crazy Pizza in Naples, Varazze, St. Tropez and Forte dei Marmi with an imminent opening in New York and the licenses obtained to open in Kuwait and in Catania, Belgrade, Neom (Saudi Arabia), Warsaw and New Delhi.