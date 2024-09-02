How much does the college tuition cost in Switzerland attended by Nathan Falco?

Nathan Falco, the son of Flavio Briatore and Elisabetta Gregoraci, has left for Switzerland where he will attend an exclusive boarding school.

The departure was immortalized on social media by the parents, understandably excited about a new chapter in the life of their fourteen-year-old son.

The boy, in fact, will attend the Collège du Léman, a prestigious college with an eight-hectare campus located about fifteen minutes from Geneva.

“Here, kids are trained for success,” we read in the presentation of the institute on the website. But how much does the tuition cost? The figures are obviously mind-boggling: the tuition, in fact, varies from 25 thousand to 109 thousand euros per year.

Nathan Falco’s educational path had already been anticipated by his father Flavio Briatore who in an interview with Corriere della Sera had declared: “When he is 14, he will go to high school in Switzerland, to grow up. Afterwards I hope he will study Food & Beverage administration to follow in his father’s footsteps and take over everything I have created in these years”.

“In him I see a little Briatore with much more a*ss than me. I didn’t have a dad like Flavio Briatore, unfortunately or fortunately. But it’s a big difference. I always try to make him understand, because being predestined he has to work more than others. Because he has many more responsibilities than I had at his age. I only had to think about going to school, then at home on Saturdays to celebrate we ate chicken. During the week instead we had to eat polenta with chestnuts. I didn’t have a bicycle… Both Elisabetta and I hope that Falco’s privilege will transform into anger and determination, into a desire to emerge even more”.