Flavio Briatore against the Meloni government: “Many gossips, they give the impression of not getting one right”

Flavio Briatore lashes out against the Meloni government. In an interview with Fatto Quotidiano, the entrepreneur attacks the line of the new executive, accused of having “nothing else to do or say” beyond the polemics of recent days. A “man of action”, like himself, “doesn’t waste time with snails, synthetic meat, etc.”. In summary “dear friend, you eat as you want and I as I want”. Not only that: “You start wasting time with fascism, via Rasella, etc. Then a doubt comes to me”, that is “that you have nothing else to do and to say”. Themes such as the Fosse Ardeatine are according to Briatore far from the country’s priorities. “Do you know that my son Falco doesn’t know Patty Pravo?” recalls the 72-year-old from Cuneo. “Falco doesn’t even know about Patty Pravo, who is a great one in the history of song, let alone that she knows and doesn’t care about the massacre. Not for nothing, he is not really interested ”.

“These many talkers disappoint me because they give the impression of not getting one right”, Briatore reiterates, according to which “these politicians open their mouths like this, to get rid of the real problems. For example, giving a home to those who have none”. According to the entrepreneur, majority shareholder of Twiga, it is necessary to build “social housing” and find “work for the people”.

“Look what I’m telling you: I think politicians don’t know what work is and it’s not their fault but because they’ve never worked”, the answer to a question about Ignazio La Russa. “This is the pure truth. All: right, left, etc. So they talk about things they don’t care about to throw the ball into the stands.” Her former partner Daniela Santanchè, now Minister of Tourism, instead “set to work and stopped parsing on TV”. But Briatore says he does not know the other members of the executive, “apart from Maurizio Leo”, deputy minister of the economy: “There we are at the top, then stop”.

“I’m being honest, it seems to me that they don’t understand the meaning of things. We with the Pnrr, that stuff there, are about to make a gigantic figure of shit if, as I read, we send the money back ”, she reiterates. “What a figure”.

Even the end of the basic income does not alleviate the disappointment: “Not at all, these kids have a strange, distant, different lifestyle. They agree to live on little (honestly they live on shit, let’s face it) but not to do demanding jobs, many hours a day and have a respectable nest egg. They want more.”

The council to the government? “They have to change direction, talk less”. And therefore “work, invent, create, simplify. No bureaucracy, no obstacles, no empty words”.