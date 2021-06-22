The substitute judge Márcio de França Moreira, from the 8th Federal Civil Court of Brasília, denied this Monday (June 21, 2021) a request made by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) to access information from Federal Revenue servers who searched his data financial and fiscal aspects in the institution’s internal

The politician requested that the name, CPF, qualification and the unit in which the servers that accessed his data during the investigation worked were revealed.

According to the judge, the type of action chosen by Flávio, the habeas data, does not serve to obtain the desired information. here is the whole of the decision (20 KB).

“It is not intended in this action to obtain information regarding the content of the financial transactions and tax intelligence reports, contained in the Federal Revenue’s database, which are the target of habeas data”, says the magistrate.

“What is sought is the name of the person who researched this data, the dates and access routes, information that is obviously not part of the database on the person of the petitioner and that cannot be requested via habeas data , since they go beyond their instrumental purpose conceived in the Federal Constitution”, continues the judge.

Flávio says he did not know that the survey was carried out by the tax authorities, so he asked for access to the data in court. Lawyers claim that the information “can prove the misuse of the public machine” to incriminate the senator.

In October 2020, Flávio said he suspected irregular practices by the Federal Revenue in reporting accounting information and asked for an investigation to be carried out by the GSI (Institutional Security Office) and the Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency).

His suspicion is that illegal queries of his data through the Revenue have contributed to raising evidence in the “Queiroz case”, in which he is investigated for an alleged “cracks” scheme. If the theory holds true, this could affect the validity of the inquiry.

O power360 contacted Flávio Bolsonaro’s defense, made by lawyer Rodrigo Roca, but received no response. The space remains open for possible positioning.

