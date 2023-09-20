Senator will participate in “Veritas Liberat”, which will bring together other names from Bolsonarism such as Bia Kicis and Jorge Seif

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) will go to Madrid, Spain, to participate in the “Veritas Liberat” event and will be funded with money provided by the Federal Senate.

The application for a license to perform “mission abroad” it was filed by the senator on Monday (September 18, 2023). He will participate in the event’s Seminar, whose name, translated from Latin into Portuguese, means “The truth will set them free”, on October 14th.

According to the document, he will be absent from the country from October 12th to 16th, days that include the Our Lady of Aparecida Day holiday in Brazil and the subsequent weekend.

On the 3rd (September 19), the president of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) authorized Flávio’s request, “with the burden on the Federal Senate with tickets and daily allowances”. Here’s the complete of the application and authorization (PDF – 661 ​​kB).

According to a note from Flávio sent to Power360he was invited to participate, as a senator, in an event about “freedom, with global repercussion, with the presence of conservative politicians from several countries”.

“I will have the opportunity to defend, in addition to the importance of freedom of the press in a democracy, also the wonder of living in a country where parliamentarians have immunity to defend any of their opinions, words and votes, without this being distorted and turned into a crime, with punishment up to imprisonment, even if not provided for by law”he states.

O Power360 asked Flávio’s advisors whether the senator will participate in other official commitments during the remaining days that he will be outside Brazil, but did not receive a response until the publication of this post. The space remains open for demonstrations.

The event is organized by a conservative group living in Spain. It will be held at the Hotel Mayorazgo, in the Spanish capital. It will be attended by a deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF), and the senators Jorge Seif (PL-SC) and Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE). Carla Toscano, deputy for Vox, a Spanish conservative party, will also be a speaker.

Girão and Seif will discuss “the restriction of freedom in Brazil by the state apparatus”.