Senator was rapporteur of the project that limits “outdoors” and asked to coordinate other projects in the Public Security Commission

After the Senate approved, on Tuesday (20.Feb.2024), the PL (bill) 2,253/2022which limits the “saidinhas” (temporary departures) of prisoners in the country, the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) plans to focus on the public security agenda. To the portal UOLhe said he had asked to be rapporteur for 2 projects at the Public Security Commission.

“One deals with electronic monitoring of women's attackers. The other on the improvement of the non-criminal prosecution agreement”, stated the senator. According to the portal, another issue that Flávio should focus on is the reduction of the age of criminal responsibility.

Flávio said that the issue of the age of criminal responsibility has been under debate for decades in Congress and must be addressed. He claimed to see 3 possibilities:

lower the criminal age to 16;

there is no longer a criminal age;

sentence minors under 16 who commit a heinous crime to adult sentences.

The senator was the rapporteur of the PL that limits “outings”. When it was approved by deputies, the proposal established the end of all temporary departures, which left the text stuck in the Senate for almost a year due to lack of support. To move the proposal forward, Flávio included in the text permission for semi-open inmates to study and work.

He accepted an amendment from the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR). Release for work is already provided for in current legislation. During the discussion in the Senate Public Security Committee, Moro declared that the change is necessary for the prisoner's resocialization when his sentence is terminated and he needs to be reinserted into society. Flávio Bolsonaro agreed with the change that makes the project coming from the Chamber less restrictive.

The PL gained strength after the death of military police officer Roger Dias da Cunha, aged 29, in January this year. The agent died after being shot by a prisoner who was in Natal and did not want to return to jail, according to the Military Police of Minas Gerais.

The escape of 2 prisoners from the federal penitentiary in Mossoró (RN) was also a factor in recent days. It was the 1st case in a federal prison since they were implemented in the country.