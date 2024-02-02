Flávio Bolsonaro says that 'Lula is jealous' of the fact that Tarcísio is next to the former president

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/02/2024 – 21:39

The firstborn of former president Jair Bolsonaro, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), went on social media this Friday, 2nd, to comment on the meeting between the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), which took place on the morning of the same day in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. On the occasion, the two exchanged compliments and felt comfortable on the stage, despite the fact that part of the PT militancy even booed the governor, who was defended by the president. However, according to the parliamentarian, Lula would be “envious” of Tarcísio being with Bolsonaro.

“Praising Bolsonaro’s ministers is easy, it’s difficult to praise Lula’s ministers. It was sad when Jair Bolsonaro was president, he went to a state governed by the PT and even the PM was taken away from his security. An irresponsibility. Lula must be incredibly jealous that Tarcísio is Bolsonaro”, wrote the parliamentarian on X, formerly Twitter.

Tarcísio attended the celebration celebrating the 132nd anniversary of the Port of Santos and announcing investments in the Santos-Guarujá Submerged Tunnel. During the ceremony, the governor laughed after hearing the audience shout for him to return to PT and receive hugs from President Lula.

When PT activists began to boo the head of the São Paulo Executive, Lula reprimanded him.

“I want to tell you, Tarcísio, that you will have everything you need from the presidency, because I am benefiting the most important state in the federation. São Paulo deserves respect and the governor deserves to be treated with great respect,” he said.