“Vagabonds are grateful” new gun decree, says senator and son 01 of former president Jair Bolsonaro

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said that the new weapons decree signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Friday (21.Jul.2023) is a “simple and dumb revenge” against former Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its voters. The text reverses what was instituted in the Bolsonaro government.

“Lula did not sign a decree, he signed a death sentence for many people who will no longer be able to defend themselves”declared the son 01 of the former president in a video shared on their profiles on social networks on Friday night. “Congratulations, Lula! The bums thank you!”said Flávio at the end of the video.

Watch (2min11s):

The congressman said that in 2019, the 1st year of the Bolsonaro government, there was a record 17% drop in the homicide rate – but, in fact, the retraction was 19%. He declared that the result was a consequence of the greater number of weapons in the hands of the “orderly citizens” and the adoption of “tough policy against organized crime”.

For the senator, Lula and the PT (Workers’ Party) are “worsening the rules for the purchase, use, possession and carrying of weapons”. He stated that the president and his party create more bureaucracy and take away from the Army the responsibility of inspecting weapons: “This function will be left to the already overburdened Federal Police, which, instead of fighting crime, will supervise good citizens and workers”.

Flávio said that the opposition will seek “appropriate measures” for the measure classified as “irregular and illegal”.