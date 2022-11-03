The senator’s Twitter post was made after the president recorded a video calling for an end to the lockdowns

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) celebrated this Wednesday (2.Nov.2022) the protests against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections.

The congressman’s publication was carried out after the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his father, recorded video asking supporters to unblock the roads. Protesters have been on the streets since Sunday night (30.Oct).

“A standing ovation to all Brazilians who are in the streets spontaneously protesting against the moral bankruptcy of our country! Trust the Captain!“, he wrote Flávio on his Twitter profile.

Earlier, the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) quoted a sentence from the father’s 1st speech after the election result: “The current popular movements are the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice as the electoral process took place.”.

BOLSONARO ASKS END OF BLOCKS

The president recorded a video on Wednesday (2.nov) asking his supporters to unblock roads. Protesters have been in the streets since Sunday (30.Oct), when the victory of Lula (EN) in the elections.

“I want to appeal to you: clear the highways. This is not, in my opinion, part of these legitimate manifestations. We will not lose, we here, this legitimacy of ours”, declared in video posted on their profiles on social networks.

Watch (2min51s):