Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) had a meeting on October 13, 2020 with the owner of Need Medicines, Francisco Medicamentos, and the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Gustavo Montezano.

Maximiano entered the crosshairs of Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate for alleged irregularities in the contracting of the Indian vaccine Covaxin, which is represented by the company Necessidade in Brazil.

Montezano told the power360 that the agenda was public and with transparency of issues. Despite having his name misspelled in the published agenda, senator Flávio Bolsonaro confirmed the meeting in a video published in your instagram this Friday (June 25, 2021).

“I do know Mr Maximiano from mutual friends here in Brasília, as I know thousands of people, but I have absolutely no financial commercial relationship with Mr Maximiano. What I did was ask the president of the BNDES, I saw a good idea brought up by Mr. Maximiano, so that the BNDES could understand and who knows, maybe give some support to take the internet to the North to the Northeast”, declared the senator.

The meeting was with the company Xis Internet Fibra, in which Maximiano was mentioned as a shareholder. In addition to him, the president of the institution was also present, Danilo Fiorini. In your LinkedIn, he informs that he was the financial director of Need Medicines from January 2019 until July 2020.

Fiorini is also in the CPI’s crosshairs, the vice president of the collegiate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said this Thursday (June 24) that he did lobby for the Need Medicines and that it was considering calling the executive to testify in the commission. There is still no date for that to happen.

Flávio Bolsonaro mentioned in his statement that Randolfe himself had a videoconference with Need on April 5 to understand what was hindering the importation of the Indian vaccine. Among the lines of investigation of the CPI is the different treatment given by the federal government to Covaxin, with faster negotiation and the highest price among vaccines.

“The one who did have a meeting with Need Medicines was Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, on April 5th, as published on his social networks. He made a videoconference with Need Medications, I believe, to try to understand what the possible difficulties they were facing in the bureaucracy here in Brazil would be, seeking to somehow streamline approval so that this vaccine could reach the population faster.”

continue reading