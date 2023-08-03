Senator tells MP Council that investigation and actions against radio have no cause; mentions harassment and procedural harassment

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) called the CNMP (National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office) against the prosecutors who asked for the cancellation of the radio licenses Young pan. The congressman stated that Ana Leticia Absy and Yuri Corrêa da Luz use the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) to commit “procedural harassment”.

According to the senator, the prosecutors would have “extrapolated from their functions to the practice of acts that can be defined as true violations of law, crimes of abuse of authority, targeted judicial harassment, with the purpose of persecuting Jovem Pan”. Here’s the full of the representation (7 MB).

Flávio said that the posture of the prosecutors is “arbitrary, inopportune and ill-advised” and that canceling the licenses for the radio vehicle would be a “affront” the guarantee of freedom of expression of thought established in article 5 of the Federal Constitution.

Congressman claims that “even if opinions or criticisms expressed by Jovem Pan collaborators, journalists or presenters constitute a possible object of damage or illicit action, it would be essential to identify the interlocutor so that he, yes, individually, will bear the consequences of an alleged harmful act”.

“There is no doubt that the Defendants incurred, data maxima venia, in practices that are not compatible with the prerogatives and duties inherent to their attributions as members of the Public Ministry”he wrote.

O Power360 contacted the MPF, but did not obtain a position until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

JOVEM PAN X MPF

In June, the Federal Public Ministry canceled the grants that allow the operation of the radio Young pan. The reason is the dissemination of misinformation and content that attacks democracy. Here’s the full of the action (1 MB).

If the grants are cancelled, the station will no longer be broadcast on radio stations. Streaming on YouTube or television, however, will remain unchanged.

In addition to the cancellation of grants, the MPF requests that the Young pan be condemned to pay BRL 13.4 million as compensation for collective moral damages and be forced to broadcast at least 15 times a day, between 6:00 am and 9:00 pm, for 4 months, messages with official information about the reliability of the electoral process.

In January, the MPF in São Paulo launched a civil inquiry to investigate the channel’s conduct. Here’s the full (289 KB). The focus of the investigation was the programs “Os Pingos nos Is”, “3 in 1”, “Morning Show” and “Front Line”. The data collected in this investigation resulted in the action being sent to Justice.