Senator shared a post about Brazil having surpassed 6 million cases of dengue fever

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) criticized the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Thursday (June 20, 2024) due to the record number of dengue cases in the country. On his profile on X (formerly Twitter), the president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that “Lula kills”.

According to data released by Arbovirus Monitoring Panel of Ministry of Health Brazil reached a total of 6,007,048 probable cases of dengue, with almost 4 thousand deaths.

The Minister of Health during the former president’s government Marcelo Queiroga, commented on the senator’s publication and said that Lula’s government brought an agenda “moldy” and without commitment to the health of Brazilians. “Lula and his disease ministry live on rhetoric”wrote Queiroga.

Queiroga was the 4th to assume the Ministry of Health during Jair Bolsonaro’s government. During the pandemic, Bolsonaro fired Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich, due to a lack of alignment with Planalto at the time of the pandemic.

While the president participated in crowds, encouraged medications that were ineffective against Covid and minimized the need to use a mask, Mandetta and Teich positioned themselves in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Afterwards, the general (and today federal deputy) took over Eduardo Pazuello (PL-RJ) – who admitted to the Pandemic CPI that he didn’t even know what the SUS (Unified Health System) was when he joined the ministry. He was replaced by Marcelo Queiroga in March 2021.