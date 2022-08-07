





A campaign by Bolsonarist groups for Minister Paulo Guedes to receive the Nobel Prize in Economics won the endorsement of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), both sons of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) .

By sharing a petition created on a petition platform on Twitter, Eduardo argued that Guedes obtains positive results in the economy, even facing the covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“It already had a consolidated name and financial stability, but it joined Bolsonaro and caught Brazil in its worst political, ethical and economic crisis in its history. Add to that 1 pandemic and 1 war. Even so, the economy only improves”, published the deputy in reference to the minister. The campaign gained support from Flávio, who used a rocket taking off emoji when reposting his brother’s publication.

The petition, which has nearly 9,300 signatures, says Guedes’s nomination for the Nobel Prize in Economics is fair because “there is no doubt about the manager who has best succeeded in managing a stressed economy.”

little practical effect

Mobilization, however, has little practical effect because the prize winner is not chosen by popular vote. The selection is carried out by members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, who evaluate a list of names nominated by relevant measures in the economy.

Last year’s award was given to Canadian David Card, American Joshua D. Angrist and Dutch Guido W. Imbens for a study on the labor market and causal innovations that impact economic growth.







