Flavia Vento is returning to the small screen after last year’s attempt at the Big Brother VIP, the showgirl tries to return to television with another semi reality.

The girl was interviewed by SuperGuida TV, the showgirl has indeed revealed that something is “cooking”: “There are projects in the pipeline at the moment. I can’t anticipate anything yet, but there are some news that I just can’t reveal. “

The showgirl, however, decided to definitively close with reality shows, after last year at the GF she also decided to reveal that she had been called for L’Isola dei Famosi:

They proposed the Island of the Famous three years ago but I didn’t feel like it. […] If I would do reality again? No. Look I tell you the truth, I’m reading a Scientology book because you know I’m a Scientology member (Tom Cruise is also a member of Sientology). This book is about work and I realized that I walked away from those reality shows because it was not what I really wanted to do.

When you really like a job or a thing then you do it, but when there are things you don’t like you don’t like it. In these reality shows I see a lot of suffering, you didn’t eat anything on the island, almost torture. I said to myself: “why do I have to stay here in this suffering?”. So maybe that wasn’t what I wanted

It would therefore seem that the only confirmation is La Pupa and the Nerdy, a program in progress that Barbara D’Urso is writing. The same program was rejected by Cristiano Malgioglio who declined for other projects.