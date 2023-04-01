Flavia Vento: “Totti? Someone will owe me an apology. I’ve been chaste for 10 years”

“Who has disappointed me in the world of entertainment? Belen Rodriguez and Valeria Marini, let’s say that on the Island of the famous they weren’t very fair towards me. But I don’t want to talk about this guy”. These are the words of Flavia Vento who granted a long interview to the weekly Gente.

The 45-year-old then confirmed, as she had long ago, that she has been chaste for almost a decade. Not even a shadow of men on the horizon, not even Tom Cruise. La Vento chatted for months with a scammer who pretended to be a Hollywood star and when she realized she had ended up in the middle of a deception she was very disappointed. “But something binds me to Tom, I often hear his name everywhere. But I’ve been chaste for ten years – she said. If I look back on my exes I don’t save one. Better alone.”

Impossible for the interviewer not to go back to the gossip that inflamed the gossip news in 2005. “I’m not talking about Totti. I say at most that one day someone will owe me an apology. For the rest, I appeal to the Geneva Convention”, said Vento during the interview, who almost twenty years ago – again in Gente – issued fiery statements against Pupone, saying she was disappointed at having been “unloaded” after a night of love with the former Giallorossi captain. All a few weeks after the wedding between Totti and Ilary, with the latter pregnant with Cristian. A few days later, Vento retracted everything, saying that she had been badly advised by her agents and that she had said those things to draw attention to herself.