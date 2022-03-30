For the showgirl, the farewell to the program was due to a serious episode that occurred.

Flavia Vento he dropped out after a few days too The Pupa and the Nerdy. A practice for the showgirl who in all the reality shows in which she participated she always left after a few days from the start.

Yesterday at the opening of the episode Barbara D’Urso he really wanted to talk about the farewell of Flavia Vento.

“They called me and told me about Flavia Vento. They told me ‘she has had a terrible night, she has tried to sleep in the garden, she wants to go away’. I talked to her on the phone, I tried to convince her but she ran away “ – said the presenter who then connected with the person directly concerned.

The Vento did not explain precisely the real reason that prompted her to leave but did mention a rather serious episode that happened.

Source: web

“You know I wouldn’t have talked about what happened, it’s my private thing. I don’t want to talk about this, I’m sorry. Something happened that I don’t want to talk about, when I will talk about it, something quite serious. And that’s why I decided to leave “ – said Flavia.

His words, however, have not convinced anyone in the studio and the commentators have pointed this out. Antonella Elia was the hardest defining Flavia “pathetic“. An adjective that was not liked by the direct interested party who threatened to take legal action.

“Antonella no eh, I’m denouncing you. I don’t even want to answer because you don’t know things. I can’t explain this because it’s my private thing” – he said.

Also Soleil and Federico Fashion Style they think that Flavia has disrespected the program and should apologize to everyone, including her fans.

“You could also apologize to the program, to your classmates, to Barbara“-Said Soleil. Same idea for Federico Fashion Style who reiterated: “You can have all the problems in the world but you didn’t show respect.”