Over the last few hours, news has come from Flavia Vento that left the web speechless. The famous TV personality has returned to talk about the case of the self-styled Tom Cruise releasing a shock statement on the matter. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Flavia Vento is one of the personages most talked about in the world of gossip. Recently the famous showgirl ended up in the center of the gossip for bringing up the case of the self-styled Tom Cruis again. Here she is confession which has displaced all web users.

For a long time now, we have too often heard of love scams. Some time ago to be victim of this deception was Flavia Vento who was infatuated with a self-styled Tom Cruise. The TV personality entertained a virtual relationship with the latter truly believing he was the Hollywood star.

On the occasion of ainterview issued to the “Republic” the former competitor of Big Brother Vip retraced the stages of that each other that had made her suffer so much:

It all started with a private message on Twitter where Tom wrote me: ‘Thanks for your continued support’. I go to see his profile and there is the same sentence in response to a tweet of mine in which I wrote to him that I was looking forward to the Top Gun sequel. So, always in private, I ask him if it’s really him. And he says yes, then he sends me his cell phone. The conversation then moved to Whatsapp: The cell phone was American. Only one thing had me a little suspicious. I asked him to make video calls and every time we tried, the line went down. We never succeeded, but I moved on anyway: it was so romantic.

At that time, once it broke out scandal, Flavia Vento did not take any kind of action. Now she herself has decided to explain the reason for which he had not exhibited complaint:

No, I didn’t report the fake Tom Cruise. But to anyone contacted by self-styled stars I say: the litmus test is the video call, if they don’t, cut off all contact.

At the emergence of the doubts on the true identity of her “virtual boyfriend”, the showgirl wanted to cut ties. Immediately after the media case exploded, the self-styled Tom Cruise downloaded the faults on the woman claiming to have used it to obtain visibility. However, now Flavia Vento thinks: