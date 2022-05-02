The duo of the moment. Flavia Laos Y Austin Palau They appeared this May 2 in “Amor y fuego” to talk about how they have been coping with their relationship and about the projects they have carried out together, such as the launch of the musical theme “Estar tú”.

As expected, Gigi Miter and Rodrigo González asked the influencer about everything, including her controversial meeting with Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi at Majo Parodi’s baby shower.

Far from not wanting to testify about it, Flavia Laos assured that she would tell how the event transpired, with all the details. “I’m going to tell you everything,” said the influencer.

Flavia Laos details meeting with Luciana and Patricio

Flavia began her story by pointing out that when she received an invitation from her friend Majo Parodi to her baby shower, she initially considered not going so as not to bother her ex-partner Patricio and his current girlfriend, Luciana Fuster.

“He called me and told me: ‘I’m going to do it first for women so you can come and then the boys come down with their girlfriends.’ I told him: ‘Ok, but please let me know so I can withdraw‘” Flavia explained.

However, the model commented that there was a lack of coordination on Majo Parodi’s initial plan and ‘Pato’ and Luciana went down earlier than agreed. “They came down and I couldn’t leave anymore. So, I waited a little while for the gifts to be opened and from there I left, but we did not greet each other, “ cleared the Austin Palao ledge.

How did Flavia Laos and Austin Palao meet?

After having released their first musical theme together, “Being with you”, Flavia Loas and Austin Palao turned to their social networks to make a live broadcast with their followers. A social media user was curious about the start of their friendship. At first, the pair did not know what to answer, but they remembered and finally revealed how they met.