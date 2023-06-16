Flavia Prodi, the last farewell to Bologna. The former premier: “We shared everything: from heaven to earth”

The former prime ministers Mario Monti and Mario Draghi, the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein, the president of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, but also theThe deputy minister Galeazzo Bignami, the minister Anna Maria Bernini and the mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore: many faces of politics (and not only) present this morning in the church of San Giovanni in Monte, Bologna, gave their last farewell to the wife of the former premier, Flavia Franzoni, passed away three days ago due to an illness during an excursion in Umbria . Romano Prodi, seated in the front row, was surrounded by his children, grandchildren and other members of his large family. On the other hand, the front row was reserved for politics.

Among others, they were also present Massimo D’Alema, Pier Luigi Bersani, Pier Ferdinando Casini, Francesco Boccia, Enrico Letta, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Walter Veltroni, Gianni Morandi, Arturo Parisi, Rosy Bindi, Sandra Zampa. The cardinal celebrated the funeral Matteo Zuppipresident of the CEI who recalled Flavia Franzoni with these words: Romano’s wife was “a great woman”, “a point of reference for many young people. Always simple, without any arrogance, with generosity. Generous but not accommodating. And at I think this point would invite me to sobriety”.

In his homily Zuppi then wanted to recall the special relationship that bound the Prodi-Franzoni spouses: “A bond that unites earth and sky, even when evil seems to break and the absence is enormous, bitter and atrocious, which overcomes all loneliness”, said the cardinal, further emphasizing, addressing Prodi: “After 50 years of marriage you will know take Flavia’s legacy of faith, bearing witness to the beauty of the bond of love that held you together hand in hand until the last walk together”.

