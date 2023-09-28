‘The great famous chef’ has become the most popular entertainment program on Peruvian television. Thanks to the versatility of the participants, who can belong to the field of entertainment, sports, even social networks, the Latina segment has become one of the most successful in 2023. Although, throughout the three seasons there have been presented famous people from the Peruvian environment, a face that to date has not appeared is Flavia Laos, influencer and actress, who is very loved by the public and is also recognized internationally.

YOU CAN SEE: UNI student who was second in the admission exam after starting classes: “It’s shocking me”

The truth is that the former member of ‘This is war’ was invited to the cooking reality show on several occasions, but she did not accept for a compelling reason.

Why doesn’t Flavia Laos agree to be in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Through her TikTok account, the Peruvian influencer said that the production of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ called her repeatedly, but she had to reject all the proposals due to her busy schedule, which prevents her from staying in the program, whose season lasts just over a month.

“I’m going to be honest, they have called me for several seasons, but do you know what the problem is? My times. I stop traveling and I have to stay a month and a half for the entire season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’,” said the remembered protagonist of ‘Ven baila quinceañera’.

The popular actress does not hesitate to participate in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ in the future. Photo: Flavia Laos/Instagram

The singer also assured that if she could establish herself, she would have already participated in the cooking show, even though she is not very good in that area and, therefore, it would be a challenge for her.

YOU CAN SEE: Gisela Rivera, the Canadian who came to PERU in search of her biological mother and discovered the unthinkable

“I would like, I would love to be there, I feel like I would make a fool of myself, I would be facing something that has never gone well for me, but I would do it anyway, it would be interesting,” commented Patricio Parodi’s ex-partner.

Finally, Flavia Laos did not rule out being a participant in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ in the future. “Suddenly, next year, out there, they see me burning the kitchen (…) I think I’m going to learn a lot, the program seems like a joke to me. I’ve been watching Mayra and Josi,” she said.

The fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ will begin on October 9. The contestants for this new stage of the program are: the model Tilsa Lozano, the host ‘Checho’ Ibarra, the actors Renato Rossini, Ximena Hoyos; and the comedians Saskia Bernaola and Guillermo Castañeda.

Where did Flavia Laos study English?

Through her social networks, the renowned Peruvian influencer revealed that she learned English during her school years, since in the exclusive schools (San Silvestre and Villa María) where she studied primary and secondary school, all classes were taught in that language.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-_CXp5WCjQ

#Flavia #Laos #doesnt #agree #Great #Chef #Celebrities #called #times