Peruvian model Flavia Laos attended this year’s People’s Choice Awards. The gala took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where hundreds of celebrities gathered. The awards were presented by Kenan Thompson and the Kardashian family. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Lizzo were the most awarded of the night.

The popular influencer arrived on the red carpet with an impeccable look that left many speechless. The low-cut orange dress had a large slit at the bottom. Next, we tell you who designed this impressive garment.

Who is Noe Bernacelli?

The person responsible for the beautiful dress that Flavia Laos wore at the People’s Choice Awards It was the work of Noe Bernacelli, a talented Peruvian designer who left for foreign lands at the age of 18 to study fashion at the institute Carlo Esciccoli, in Milan. After finishing his professional career, he returned to our country to found his own brand.

Noe Bernacelli studied fashion design in Italy. Photo: Fashion United

As he commented in an interview, Bernacelli fell in love with fashion when, on a trip to Chile, he met some designer friends.

“At that time, I had no idea what this industry was like or what the steps were to follow until you get to show a collection at a show or a store, but I loved how the designer can convey something more with the garments and the consumer captures that essence. I did not finish the courses that I went to take and I came back with the idea of ​​leaving medicine and becoming a fashion designer”, she expressed.

When she told her parents about the new direction she was going to take in her life, they recommended that she take a gap year. “’Are you going to leave Medicine to make dresses, Noe?’, he told me that literally. I will never forget it, ”she commented.

Despite this, Bernacelli persevered in his dreams. Today he is considered one of the most successful Peruvian designers internationally, since he has participated in Paris Fashion Week, an event attended only by the most talented personalities in the fashion industry.

Flavia Laos attended the award ceremony wearing a dress designed by Noe Bernacelli. Photo: Instagram @flavialaosu

Brand Noe Bernacelli

Its renowned fashion house, located in the Miraflores district, offers a wide variety of high-quality products, from custom-made dresses (served by appointment), to accessories and footwear. You can find them on Instagram with the following name @noebernacelli.

This is the official instagram of the Noe Bernacelli brand. Photo: Instagram

