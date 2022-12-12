Flavia Laosthe recent winner of the People’s Choice Awards 2022, debuted on the Netflix platform during the fourth episode of the reality show “Too hot to handle”.

She was introduced as a carefree Latina girl willing to conquer the boys on the show. She is seen speaking in English and showing the most sensual side of her, which has caused more than one viewer to wonder if she had ended her relationship with Austin Palao.

What is “Too Hot to Handle” about?

“Too hot to handle” is the new Netflix reality show that follows a group of attractive bachelors, who live together on an island paradise for four weeks.

They are allowed to talk, fall in love and more, in addition to not being able to engage sexually with each other. Whoever finds ‘love’ without getting physical will win $100,000.

Flavia Laos recorded the reality show “Too hot to handle” in 2021. Photo: composition/Netflix/dissemination

What role does Flavia Laos play in “Too hot to handle”?

Flavia Laos appears in episode four of the reality show as the newly arrived ‘temptation’ on the island.

Since her entry, the influencer has shown an interest in Seb, who is paired with Kayla. To win him over, she requests a romantic date alone with him.

“Seb is beautiful, I want to rip his clothes off (…) I’m not good at following the rules, but I’m playing with fire. I don’t get ‘no’ for an answer. I’m going for it, it will be mine and it will fall in love with me”, was how Flavia Laos introduced herself at the beginning of the program.

Flavia Laos on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

Although the appointment did not turn out as Laos would have expected, since Seb ended up rejecting it, this did not stop the blonde, as she admitted on camera that she is interested in a new contestant.

“I still like Seb, but I had my eye on someone else. Seb is my type, but Creed is a 10. Do you think she can have both? ”, She expressed at the end of the episode.