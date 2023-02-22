Flavia Laos, a former reality girl and influencer, has Kiara as a younger sister. She studied Law, but left her career for a unique reason.

Flavia Laosmodel and influencer who has participated in various contest programs such as “This is war”has a younger sister named Kiara, who became known due to the media figure of the current girlfriend of austin palau. Although she does not reside in Peru, through her social networks she detailed to her followers what she does abroad.

This is how he announced that he had studied Law. However, he also commented that he left that career for very specific reasons. Learn more about below Kiara Laoswhat he does and his studies.

What does Kiara, sister of Flavia Laos, do?

Kiara LaosHe is currently residing in the US. In February 2022, he announced with his sister Flavia the opening of his account onlyfans. At that time he also made known his incursion into Marketing studies, of which no further information was available.

Kiara Laos is younger than Flavia Laos by 4 years. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture See also "Betty, the ugly" and her saddest scene: the day Latin America stopped believing in love

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kiara Laos introduces herself as a content creator. In her social networks, she usually publishes collaborations with brands. Likewise, she would emerge as an influencer, since she has 128,000 followers on TikTok and another 331,000 on instagram.

Why did Kiara Laos decide to abandon her law degree?

According to what she recounted on her social networks, Flavia Laos’s sister, Kiara, made the decision to drop her law studies because she likes to move and travel, but the laws in USA do not make it possible, as they vary by state.

Kiara Laos is 21 years old and lives in the United States. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

He also indicated that The degree was extremely expensive, since it involved studying four years of university and four years of law school, at a minimum. She couldn’t afford so many years of study.

The young woman made it clear that she planned to resume her studies in the future, but for now she would focus on studying another of her passions. Everything indicates that this other taste is marketing, since she announced that she would bet on dedicating herself to this specialty.

Why doesn’t Kiara Laos live with her sister Flavia Laos?

As a result of Flavia Laos publicly introducing her younger sister, Kiara Laos, aroused curiosity in users of social networks and followers of the exchica reality. In this sense, she was asked some questions, for example, if they were daughters of the same parents and why she did not live with her blood relative.

Given this, Kiara Laos revealed that both she and Flavia Laos were descendants of father and mother. She also made it clear that moving abroad was her decision.

“I get a lot of questions like this. To clarify the doubts, we are sisters of father and mother (the same) and I came to live in the USA because I wanted to “Kiara Laos specified on her social networks.

Did Kiara Laos open her Onlyfans account?

Flavia Laos’s sister revealed through her Instagram account that she decided to open her Onlyfans account after a friend told her about her positive experience on the platform, since she had already created her user in the application, but she never dared to upload content. In addition, she revealed that her boyfriend, with whom she has been in a relationship for more than three years, encouraged her to venture into said platform.

Kiara Laos announced the opening of her OnlyFans. Her sister and her mother supported her. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture See also Michelle Soifer in search of the new 'Peruvian Daddy Yankee': "We want to see your true talent"

How old is Kiara Laos?

Kiara Laos is 21 years old and currently resides in the United States. Flavia Laos’s sister was born on October 19, 2001.