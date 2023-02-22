The influencer Flavia Laos to Brazilian lands to parade in the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, but she never imagined what the costume she would wear would be like. Here we show you.

Flavia Laos traveled to Brazil to participate in the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, invited by an exclusive jewelry brand and alongside austin palau. However, he did not imagine what the suit they would give him to parade in this important celebration would be like. The influencer explained that her clothing would be provided by that brand; However, she was shocked to see that this costume, far from being a sexy outfit, was a garment that completely covered her body.

“They have put 80,000 things on me,” the model mentioned on her social networks. Despite this, Flavia enjoyed the moment and had fun in this typical Brazilian event.

How old is Flavia Laos?

The actress, singer and influencer was born in August 1997, therefore, she will be 26 years old in 2023. Flavia Laos also has a public relationship with Austin Palao, also a singer and influencer. They started a relationship last year and share photos and videos of their trips together on social networks.

Flavia Laos began her career at a very young age in "América kids" and "La hora warner". Photo: Instagram

Flavia Laos in social networks

The model and influencer Flavia Laos became better known after her time on Netflix’s “Too hot to handle”. Now, due to her popularity, she has more than 5 million followers on her Instagram account, where she uploads content very often. Her latest posts are about the Rio de Janeiro carnival and it looks like she’s having a great time.