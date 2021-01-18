Flavia Laos upset social networks by sharing unpublished photographs of her childhood, in which she shines next to her mother Patricia Urbina.

Through her Instagram account, the Princesses actress opened the trunk of her family’s memories and published a first image of herself when she enjoyed the park with her mother.

Flavia Laos shares photos of her childhood. Photo: Flavia Laos Instagram

In a second snapshot Flavia Laos she was shown sitting on a tub with her back to the sea. “Since I was little I enjoy the beach,” wrote the singer also.

The 23-year-old artist surprised with the great resemblance to her mother, who has now become an influencer with more than 16,000 followers on her official Instagram account.

Flavia Laos shares photos of her childhood. Photo: Flavia Laos Instagram

Flavia Laos suffered from stress during quarantine

Through her social networks, Flavia Laos explained that she suffered a picture of stress during the period of mandatory social isolation due to the pandemic. The young influencer assured that she sought professional help and is already recovered.

“During quarantine I discovered many things and feelings that I had no idea I had in store, a very strong stress picture came to me and I decided to take therapy, which has helped me a lot to this day,” wrote the former reality girl in his stories.

“Now I understand the reason for many feelings and thoughts, and above all, I know how to control them or make them go away. If you feel like this, do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. They are not ‘crazy’ to be with a psychologist, on the contrary they are people who will make them see life from another perspective ”, he concluded.

Flavia Laos, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.