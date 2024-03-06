Flavia Laos enjoys being single just a few months after ending her relationship with Austin Palau. In that sense, last Sunday, March 3, the influencer who has been awarded at the People's Choice Awards 2023 was captured, by the followers of the Instarándula portal, with the businessman Omar Macchi spending a moment of relaxation on the beaches in the south of the capital. After the images shared on social networks, speculation began about a possible romantic relationship between both public figures. However, the actress also came out to speak out on the matter and clarify her situation.

What happened to Flavia Laos and Omar Macchi?

The well-known 48-year-old businessman Omar Macchi, also nicknamed the 'King of Casinos', was seen enjoying a pleasant coastal day alongside singer and model Flavia Laos. The duo, who appeared very close and trusted each other, was recorded by one of Instarándula's followers, which fuels speculation about a possible love relationship.

“Flavia Laos in efforts, early today, Sunday, in Playa Blanca, the one who accompanies her if I'm not mistaken is Omar Macchi,” was the description written by the author of the video, which was shared by journalist Samuel Suárez.

The date comes just as Laos is enjoying her single life. Let us remember that the actress from 'Come, dance, quinceañera' closed the loving chapter that she had with Austin Palau in November 2023, a stage after which he has been seen participating in different social events and spending time with friends.

Do Flavia Laos and Omar Macchi have an affair?

After the images in which she is seen spending a day at the beach next to Omar Macchi, actress Flavia Laos broke her silence and came out to clarify her true connection with the entertainment venue businessman. She spoke with our media and explained how she is feeling emotionally.

“No, forget it, Omar met me when I was 15 and now I'm 26. I've known him for 11 years. (If they went out as friends) We were going into the sea, I'm terrified of the sea. My mom was too“We were relaxing and drinking champagne on the beach, everything was fine,” he told La República.

However, he was also asked if he was currently dating someone, but he ruled it out: “Single and without wanting to know about anyone, any man, really. Very focused (on her work)“he added.

What did Flavia Laos say after criticism of her look?

In statements, Flavia Laos She spoke about the various comments she received after publishing a photograph on her social networks, in which she showed a totally different look, since she wore her hair black and not the blonde with which everyone knows her.

Flavia Laos surprised with an unexpected look. Photo: Flavia Laos/Instagram

She clarified that everything was part of an upcoming project: “It still looks beautiful on me, yes I have thought about painting it, but not right now because I am the dangerous blonde. It is a character, that can be seen in the video clip (which will be released). It doesn't affect me. , but I do like them to comment. If they don't talk (about her), that's when I worry,” he said.

