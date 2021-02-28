Flavia Laos moved her followers with her appearance in the video clip of the new song by ‘Big boss’, Daddy Yankee, entitled “Problema”. Three days after the premiere, the Peruvian model and actress revealed some images of her participation in the audiovisual material of the famous urban interpreter.

Through your personal account Instagram, the 23-year-old influencer posted a short clip showing her fresh makeup and hairstyle before donning the wardrobe she wore in “Problema.” “This makeup was beautiful,” he commented in the stories of his social network.

Flavia Laos revealed some snapshots of her preparation for the Daddy Yankee music video. Photo: Flavia Laos Instagram

At another point, Flavia Laos unveiled a series of selfies in which she is about to enter the recording set, with all her clothes ready. In addition, the young Peruvian posed together with other international models, such as the Brazilian Bárbara Boller.

Flavia Laos moments before recording the video clip for “Problema”. Photo: Flavia Laos Instagram

Patricio Parodi congratulates Flavia Laos for her participation in Daddy Yankee’s videovlip

The Peruvian model Patricio Parodi showed the pride he feels for his partner Flavia Laos, after his appearance in the video clip of the urban singer Daddy yankee.

Flavia Laos next to the models Jeli Mupa and Bárbara Boller. Photo: Flavia Laos Instagram

The ‘warrior’ used his Instagram account to share the musical project of the popular ‘Cangry’ and dedicated a brief message to his partner for two years: “Proud of you, baby.”

