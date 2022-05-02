He said it all. Flavia Laos and Austin Palao appeared in “Amor y fuego”, on Monday, May 2, to tell details of their new musical theme. However, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter addressed other issues in which both have been involved. For this reason, the model explained the reasons why she could never be a friend of Luciana Fuster.

Despite the fact that the former reality girl preferred to keep her supposed friendship aside, the popular “Peluchín” took it upon herself to tell her audience why they were not seen together, since they were partners in “This is war”.

“(Luciana Fuster and I) We are very different people it is something that remains between her and me, but nobody knows the reasons… We both know the reasons” said the actress. “We are different, I will just say that. We are different personalities, we do not get along well… it is better each one on their own” he added.

Influencer met Austin Palao at the age of 16

The former reality boys were encouraged to talk to their followers during a live on their social networks. At that time, a user asked them how they met, to which they did not know what to answer. However, the model remembered that episode. “That is a good question. It was in Gótica (a nightclub in Miraflores), at a party. Years ago, I was 16. We were ‘wawitos’. It was a long time ago,” she expressed.

Flavia Laos does not rule out moving to the United States with Austin Palao

During the edition of “In everyone’s mouth”, on April 8, Flavia Laos mentioned what her projects are on a personal and professional level. In addition, she reported that she does not rule out the possibility of moving to Miami with Austin Palao because she would like to internationalize with the singer. “At some point I could go. Her mom lives in Miami. If he wants to come at some point, because he is also in music and we are doing well together, incredible, ”she specified.