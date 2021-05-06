Flavia Laos used her Instagram stories a few days ago to show her followers what her face looks like without makeup. The model and actress joined the challenge that other influencers have shared by posting their natural facial features.

What she thought would be a fun moment among people who follow her on social media became a dump for criticism regarding her physical appearance.

“I decided, as I always do, to read the comments. I’ve seen a lot of cute, and a lot of a bit hurtful too “, he said. Laos in a video.

The model said that she received comments in which they call her “ugly” and that “it is worth nothing without makeup.” She assured that this type of criticism does not bother her because she is sure that its real value does not lie outside.

“For me a person is not worth by how he looks, but by what he has inside. I’m not interested in, honestly, if they think I’m beautiful, if they think I’m ugly, or if they think they’re worth nothing, “said the protagonist of Ven, baila, quinceañera.

Laos She finished her video not without first advising those who have attacked her the most to reconsider their way of expressing themselves because they can hurt other people.

“I do want you to be aware that there are many girls to whom these criticisms can affect them a lot. So, be very careful in the way you say things, do not judge someone by their physical appearance, it is the most important thing, because you never know what may be going on in that person’s head, “concluded the former reality show.