The separation between Flavia Laos and Austin Palao in November 2023 took their followers by surprise, who learned of the sad news through a statement shared on both of their social networks. Although the couple did not reveal the reasons for their separation, recent statements by the blonde influencer's mother, Patricia Urbina, have shed light on some details. What did the singer's mother say? Find out all the details in the following note.

What did Flavia Laos' mother say about the separation of her daughter and Austin Palao?

In an interview for the program 'Love and fire', Flavia Laos referred to the attitude of Austin Palao, who seemed quite calm and happy on social networks after the breakup. The interpreter did not seem to have any problems with this and she stated that “everyone lives their own processes.”

However, Flavia's mother, Patricia Urbinawas much more direct and was honest saying that the separation was on good terms and that her daughter has already left that chapter of her life behind and is now concentrating on her work.

“I prefer that she be alone because she can set her goals later if she wants to get into a relationship when the time arises…” declared.

What did Flavia Laos say about her breakup with Austin Palao?

Flavia Laos addressed the persistent rumors and speculation surrounding his ex-partner, Austin Palao. The content creator was determined to leave the past behind and refused to go into details about the reasons for their separation.

“Everyone is in their process, but it's already in the past, guys. I never really talked about it and I don't plan to talk about it either. No, right now I'm looking at issues that are super important to me, my career, my music, I'm involved in that,” declared the singer.

