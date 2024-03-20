The wait is over. 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' is preparing to premiere a seventh season, but this time with a renewed edition called 'The Restaurant'. With this proposal, Latina aims to continue the success of the reality show that premiered for the first time in May 2023. Along these lines, this Wednesday, March 20, the first six participants in the project were already announced. Among them are actors, influencers and more characters from the Peruvian television.

Who will be in 'The Great Chef: The Restaurant'?

After several days of expectation, finally 'The great chef' announced the first celebrities who will face the most popular culinary challenge of recent months. The first to be called were named and, according to what is heard in the promotion, they will have a kitchen and those in charge of rating the dishes will be the diners (possibly the public).

“Serving up lots of fun, Juan Carlos Rey de Castro; discovering new techniques, Dorita Orbegoso; pouring out sympathy, Emilio Jaime; scratching the flavors, Flavia Laos; sweetening new palates, Emilram Cossío; and experimenting with new recipes, Zelma Gálvez“says the preview voiceover.

Nevertheless, The names of the six participants who will also join the kitchen have yet to be revealed. most famous on national TV. Possibly, in the coming days the announcement will be made to meet the new group that will seek to stand out in the gastronomic competition.

When is 'The Great Chef: The Restaurant' released?

According to the announcement broadcast on Latina screens, the new season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' will premiere on Tuesday, April 2, from 7:45 p.m. Likewise, it was announced that José Peláez will continue his role as host, while Nelly Rossinelli, Giacomo Bocchio and Javier Masías will continue as the judges who will choose the best.

What is the seventh season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' about?

After almost a year on the air on Latina screens, in the new version titled 'The Restaurant', 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' will modify its traditional format to present a more rigorous gastronomic challenge. On this occasion, the program revealed that it will have the participation of diners, who would probably be followers of the reality show.

It is important to mention that the 12 contestants will have to demonstrate their management and operation skills as if they were in charge of an authentic restaurant. Therefore, the celebrities will have to impress the judges and, especially, the diners with their culinary skill in each of their preparations.

Not all the characters from the national show who will be part of this edition have yet been announced, but the promotional preview indicates that the jury will remain the same, made up of Giacomo Bocchio, Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli. In addition, José Peláez will continue to be the host of the program.

