Every time the Peruvian actress Flavia Laos speaks in English, she causes great astonishment due to her remarkable command of the language. She knows in which school she learned it to such an extent that she can function fluently.

Peruvian actress and influencer Flavia Laos began her career on television when she was only 7 years old. The talented artist made her debut in the “Miss pequeñita” segment of “Lima Limón”, a program hosted by Laura Huarcayo. Her performance in front of the cameras delighted all Peruvians, so shortly after she was given the opportunity to host the children’s program “The Warner Hour”, along with Emilio Noguerol and Ricky Ota. Since then, his career has not stopped growing.

Currently, already 25 years old and with many roles in Peruvian soap operas, Flavia Laos was selected among thousands of actresses to participate in a reality show Netflix called “Too hot to handle”, in which, in addition to demonstrating all his artistic skills, he surprised everyone with his command of English. He knows in which school they taught him to communicate fluently in this language.

In which schools did Flavia Laos study?

Through her Instagram account, the singer and actress Flavia Laos confessed that during her school years she studied in two exclusive schools in Lima: San Silvestre and Villa Mariaboth institutions are only for women and are located in the most luxurious areas of our capital.

Campus of the San Silvestre school. Photo: San Silvestre School

As the singer herself admitted, it was in those educational centers where she learned to speak English fluently, since all the courses she took were taught in that language. “I have no choice but to learn, otherwise I would fail the year,” she said.

What professional career is Flavia Laos studying?

After finishing high school, Flavia Laos decided to pursue a degree in Nutrition at the Scientific University of Peru and, although for various reasons he has not yet been able to finish his degree, he has that goal as a priority.

Flavia Laos studies Nutrition at the university. Photo: Instagram Flavia Laos

She even said on one occasion that her studies were the most important thing to her and that, if some projects came her way, she could carry them out, but without neglecting her career.

How tall is Flavia Laos really?

Through her Instagram stories, Flavia Laos revealed her true height and was proud to tell how tall she is. “1.58 m. I like my height, I have zero complexes, “she explained and quoted a phrase from the famous ‘Bad Rabbit’,” What’s more, Bad Bunny was right when she said: “Small, but big.”

Who is Flavia Laos’s ex?

Before starting her relationship with Austin Palao, the actress Flavia Laos was with the reality boy for three years patrick parodywho a few months after their breakup began a relationship with Luciana Fuster.

How old is Flavia Laos?

The former reality girl was born on August 1, 1997. She is currently 25 years old and at her young age, she is considered one of the most popular Latina influencers internationally, as she has worked with several foreign brands and in her social network of Instagram, has more than 5 million followers.