“I came from a show three hours ago,” he says. Flavia Laos who connects by Zoom on a holiday morning with the Latin American media. She is nominated for the People’s Choice Awards of the North American network E! “It’s like…something you’ve never thought of in your life, it’s a dream come true.” With the exponential increase in the use of social networks since the quarantine, becoming an ‘influencer’ can transcend cyberspace, represent brands, charity campaigns or, in this case, be part of an annual event dedicated to rewarding the best in cinema, music and television. The Peruvian competes in the Latin Influencer category of 2022 and the online vote generated expectation. “The fan clubs are so strong that they are voting all day. So, yesterday (Monday) I had everyone vote, the entire concert picked up the phone. It was spectacular,” he says. The award ceremony will be on December 6.

Laos says he spends 10 hours a day online. With studies in Nutrition and a career on television since she was 12 years old, she directed her work to social networks from where she launched her as a singer. “‘Now you call me’ entered the 50 viral in Peru,” she says. Despite her more than 4.6 million followers, she says she runs her own profiles. “I record my videos alone, I edit them, I upload the ‘Stories’, I don’t have a community manager. I’m such a perfectionist that if they don’t do it the way I want, I won’t be happy, so I prefer to do it myself.”

The cons? He answers that what is shown is not the only thing. “(I would not share) family problems and problems with my partner. The ‘cons’ are that your life is made public and you are in the eyes of the whole world. If you make a mistake you are exposed to criticism and ‘hate’”, he comments and jokes: “I ‘bath in butter’”.

Flavia Laos on the 2022 People Choice Awards nominees list. Photo: Composition LR/ @flavialaosu/Instagram/ People Choice Awards

However, he adds that this was not always the case. “I needed a coach who helped me get over myself and understand that this job is hard and realize who I am. Today I know who I am, I know my values, I know that I am a good person. What others tell me…it’s as if I already had a bulletproof vest. I am real, I say things as they are, I am not afraid to say that I was in therapy, I was in a psychiatrist or psychologist, there is no problem. There are people who need help and believe that (asking for it) is the worst. If you need help, seek it, it’s the best.

And it is that, on the not so good side of being an influencer, there is even a documentary (Fake Famous). “I know that many people who project a perfect life have depression. They are like gossip that reach one, right? I can’t tell. In my case, I’m lucky, I said: ‘I need help’”. Be ‘influencer’ it could take her to the red carpets of other events like the MTV or Emmy. “There is a month left, I can’t say anything, but I have signed (a contract). On the performance? I’m aiming abroad, if they tell me: ‘you’re going to record a series for three months’ Well, I’m out! (laughs) Nothing that binds me”. Laos adds that, in the midst of what it means for her to be nominated, there will always be a responsibility. “I know that I have to give a good image, because whether you like it or not, people still copy you. As a girl she didn’t understand that.”