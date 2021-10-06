The model Flavia Laos gave an interview to Francisco Sierralta’s YouTube channel, where she answered all the interviewer’s doubts in a fun chat aboard a car. Laos, who a few months ago put an end to his relationship with Patricio Parodi, had no problem at the time of providing some insights on what his next steps would be to continue in force and who his maximum references are.

Amid laughter, the former reality girl said that she greatly admires the Kardashian sisters, the quintessential influencers who enjoy great worldwide fame, as they have the largest followers on Instagram.

“Oops, The Kardashians, I want to be like them, they are my role model, they are royals, they do business and they are millionaires . They are cracks, wherever they see them, they fix themselves, they are not hollow at all, they think a lot, they have a lot of vision, “said Flavia Laos, who recently showed up with her ex-partner in a TikTok video.

In another part of the interview, the young actress left open the possibility of joining Onlyfans, a platform where exclusive content is published and that has a cost. However, the model made it clear that she would not go to pornography to promote herself there, but would do something suggestive if she had followers from all over the world.