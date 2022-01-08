Flavia Laos He lived an uncomfortable moment during the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that was registered this morning, January 7. The influencer explained through social networks her fear of earthquakes. What caused her nervousness in the middle of the disaster and she ran from her house to the street without clothes, while her mother followed her to cover her with a blanket.

The influencer revealed that her mother did not know what to do about her reaction. “I ended up on the track without clothes, and my mother covering me, I trembling with my heart in my mouth because I am too afraid of tremors” he expressed with laughter.

In addition, the actress told her followers that the strong earthquake scared everyone in the city of Lima. “My God, guys. There has just been a tremor, all of Lima has felt it. I got out of bed and went to the street running literally, and my mother chasing me with a blanket: ‘Little daughter, cover yourself.’

Actress denies romantic relationship with Austin Palao

Both awoke rumors about a possible romance after spending the New Year together, where they were seen participating in a fun meeting of friends. After the dissemination of the images, Flavia Laos denied the alleged affair with Austin Palao. “I’m super single until I say otherwise. You know that when it is gone, at some point, I will comment on it, but so far nothing, “he said.

Flavia Laos generates outrage for lighting pyrotechnics on New Year’s Eve

The influencer has been widely criticized after she appeared in a video lighting a pyrotechnic during the New Year’s celebration 2022. In the small clip, Flavia Laos is seen very scared when she notices that the fire was approaching the explosive and flees in terror from the place. “Here, turning them on, but I’m the first to pull out the tail,” wrote the former reality girl.

Users question the actions of Flavia Laos. Photo: capture / Twitter

Flavia Laos shows how she made up her mother for Christmas

The model Flavia Laos showed through her official Instagram account how she had fun during the Christmas holidays with her family, especially her mother.

In that sense, he recorded a video where indicated. “Here I am with my mommy, we are getting ready because today we are going to make content together.” In the images you can see the mother of the businesswoman and the makeup that her heir did for her.