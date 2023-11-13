The program ‘Love and fire’ presented the preview of what will come in the edition next Monday, November 12. Reporters asked Flavia Laos about her recent breakup with model Austin Palao and she responded briefly. However, the clip shared on Instagram presumes that Laos has talked a lot more than is shown. We tell you all the details below.

What did Flavia Laos say about her breakup with Austin Palao?

In conversation with Willax Television, Flavia He showed himself with a distraught expression and maintained that it has not been easy news to digest, but that he sought to give him his unconditional support.

“I think many have been shocked,” he said at first. “It is not easy news to digest”, he continued. The press men also looked for Austin, however, he did not reveal anything about it.

Why did Austin Palao and Flavia Laos break up?

In a statement that the model uploaded to her Instagram account, Flavia wrote that they are both looking for different goals in their lives, so they have decided to end the relationship. However, she explained that their love for each other has not been lost and that they will always be there to support each other.

“As I owe it to my audience and the people who have always supported me, Today I want to confirm my separation with Austin“, the blonde began writing. “It is a difficult decision to communicate, but you have always been part of my life,” she said. “We believe we are going different pathsalthough the love is still intact and I will always be there for him when he needs it.”he added.