They overflow with love! Flavia Laos He returned to “Esto es guerra”, but not to compete, but with the intention of promoting his new song. The former reality girl starred in a tender kiss with Austin Palao, who was on the television set. She dedicated a few words of love to her current partner. “It’s our best moment, really, but we don’t stop showing it, because we save so much and we keep it private,” she said. patrick parody and Luciana Fuster They were also on set and witnessed the scene.

The young woman continued to express her love for the warrior on the show. “Honestly, it’s nice, because when you’re with a person who’s worth it, it kind of makes you shine and I feel like he gives me that light,” she added.