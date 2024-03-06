On Sunday, March 3, Flavia Laos was captured with businessman Omar Macchi having a fun time on the beach. This has not only surprised followers, but has ignited rumors of a possible rapprochement. The event occurs months after the end of Laos' relationship with the model. Austin Palauwhich raised some questions about the nature of his connection with the popular 'King of the Casinos'.

Flavia Laos and Omar Macchi captured together

The images were taken in Playa Blanca and were quickly spread on the portal Instarándula, led by Samuel Suárez. The presence of these two characters in the same place started an avalanche of comments and theories on the networks. “Flavia Laos in effort, early today Sunday in Playa Blanca. The one who accompanies her, if I'm not mistaken, is Omar Macchi”said the author of the audiovisual material.

As reported, the coast became the scene of this unexpected meeting between Flavia Laos, a prominent influencer and artist, and Omar Macchi, a renowned businessman in the entertainment industry. Both enjoyed the sand and the sea, sharing moments that denoted great closeness. However, the young figure has not made official comments about her interaction with the so-called 'King of the Casinos'.

Who is Omar Macchi, a businessman captured with Flavia Laos?

Omar Macchi, widely recognized in the entertainment sector, inherited his title after the death of Elías Musiris, his stepfather and a prominent figure in the textile business field. The legacy included a vast fortune and management of the casino chain, giving him the nickname 'King of the Casinos'. In addition, he always showed his love for luxury cars, symbolizing an opulent lifestyle full of excess.

How did Flavia Laos announce the end of her relationship with Austin Palao?

The end of the relationship between Flavia Laos and Austin Palao became official in November 2023, when the actress and model shared the news with her followers through her social networks. Since then, Ella Laos has been seen actively participating in social events, showing that she is enjoying her new stage of singleness and opening up to new personal and professional experiences.

Flavia Laos highlights her affection for Austin Palao, despite the breakup. Photo: Instagram/Flavia Laos See also Flavia Laos speaks out after introducing Austin Palao to her family

“Hello, guys, as I owe it to my audience and the people who have always supported me, today I want to confirm my separation with Austin. It is a difficult decision to communicate, but you have always been part of my life. We feel that we are going through different paths, although the love is still intact and I will always be there for him when he needs it. We believe and feel that this is the best decision that two adult and mature people can make. I want to thank all the fans who have supported us unconditionally “It is not an easy moment for both of us, so I hope you can understand our silence,” the statement says.

What did Flavia Laos say about Omar Macchi?

After speculation about an alleged romance, Flavia Laos came out to respond to her real relationship with Omar Macchi. She stated that she has known the businessman for a long time and ruled out any more friendly approach.

“No, forget it, Omar met me when I was 15 and now I'm 26. I've known him for 11 years. (They went out as friends) We were going into the sea, I'm terrified of the sea. My mom was there too, we were relaxing and drinking champagne on the beach, everything is fine,” he told La República.

However, she was also asked if she was currently dating someone, but she ruled it out: “Single and not wanting to hear from anyone, any man, really. Very focused (on her work),” she added.

How old is Flavia Laos?

The singer and influencer Flavia Laos was born on August 1, 1997, so she is currently 26 years old. She seeks to make her way into the musical field in our country.